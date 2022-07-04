New car park on Calle Doha in Marbella is already 30 per cent completed

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 0:58
Image of the work on the new car park in Marbella's Calle Doha.
Credit: [email protected]_Marbella
As reported in a statement from Marbella Council on Saturday, July 3, the work being carried out on the Calle Doha car park in the Malaga city is almost 30 per cent completed. When completed, it will consist of 167 parking spaces, both underground and on the surface.
Diego Lopez, a Marbella Councillor, explained that new machinery had been brought in to speed up the micro-piling work. “It is a task prior to the execution of the excavations that guarantee the resistance of the structure and creates a containment screen for the land”.
He detailed that this project began in June and that both machines install about 15 micro-piles a day, at a depth of eleven metres. “Once they are completed, the anchors will continue”, he added, while pointing out that “to date, almost a hundred of the 340 that the action entails, have been placed”.
In total, the work surface is around 2,000m², an area that will be emptied when the piloting ends. Located under the children’s play area, in what will be the surface floor, the excavation work is already concluding.
Lopez explained that once the land has been emptied, a tower crane will be placed to continue with the rest of the structure. “We are aware of the inconvenience caused by a project like this, but the benefit for both residents and merchants will be enormous”, he assured.
The management of this facility will be municipal, the parking places will not be sold, and their use will respond to a rotating system for those registered in the municipality, with prices of €1 and €2 euros for 12 hours depending on whether the parking is done at night or during the day.
“The Divina Pastora neighbourhood is one of the most affected by the lack of parking spaces. This is why we have opted for the construction of this three-storey underground car park”, he stated. Lopez added that the objective is to have facilities “adapted to changes, to new realities, and energy sources, with pre-installation for recharging electric vehicles in eleven points”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.