New car park on Calle Doha in Marbella is already 30 per cent completed

As reported in a statement from Marbella Council on Saturday, July 3, the work being carried out on the Calle Doha car park in the Malaga city is almost 30 per cent completed. When completed, it will consist of 167 parking spaces, both underground and on the surface.

Diego Lopez, a Marbella Councillor, explained that new machinery had been brought in to speed up the micro-piling work. “It is a task prior to the execution of the excavations that guarantee the resistance of the structure and creates a containment screen for the land”.

He detailed that this project began in June and that both machines install about 15 micro-piles a day, at a depth of eleven metres. “Once they are completed, the anchors will continue”, he added, while pointing out that “to date, almost a hundred of the 340 that the action entails, have been placed”.

In total, the work surface is around 2,000m², an area that will be emptied when the piloting ends. Located under the children’s play area, in what will be the surface floor, the excavation work is already concluding.