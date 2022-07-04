New player for FC Barcelona as they sign Franck Kessie from AC Milan

By Tom Hurley • 04 July 2022 • 16:55

FC Barcelona sign Franck Kessié from AC Milan. Image: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com

FC Barcelona announced the signing of midfielder Franck Kessié on a free transfer after the player’s contract with Italy’s AC Milan expired.

Barça announced that Franck Kessié has agreed a four-year contract on Monday, July 4, to tie himself with FC Barcelona until 2026.

Kessié, who has a buyout clause of €500 million in his contract, will be presented to supporters and the media in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 6.

The 25-year-old spent five seasons with AC Milan, winning the league title with the San Siro club in 2021/22.

A native of Ouragahio, Ivory Coast, Kessie joined AC Milan from Atalanta in 2017 and went on to score 35 goals in 174 appearances.

Kessié has 58 international caps for Ivory Coast and represented the country at the 2020 Olympic Games where his team were beaten by Spain in the quarterfinals.

✍️ Barça sign Franck Kessie until 2026! — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 4, 2022

The midfielder becomes Barça manager Xavi’s first summer signing ahead of the 2021/22 season that begins on Saturday, August 13 against Rayo Vallecano.

One of Xavi’s former teammates while a player at Barcelona, Samuel Eto’o ,was found guilty of tax fraud by Spanish authorities on Monday, June 20.

Barcelona finished second in La Liga in the 2021/22 season behind rivals Real Madrid and lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

