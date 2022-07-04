Orihuela (Alicante) widens its sports offer for the 2022-2023 season

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 20:10

WIDER OFFER: Patricia Menarguez gives details of summer and 2022-2023 activities Photo credit: Orihuela town hall

ORIHUELA’S municipal sports schools are offering new Modern Dance, Chess and Paddle-tennis classes for the 2022-2023 season.

The enrolment period opened on July 1, Sports councillor Patricia Menarguez said, but added that Modern Dance was already fully-booked.

“It is still possible to sign up for Chess and Paddle-tennis, and these groups will remain open until they are full,” she explained.

Menarguez also announced that there will be numerous water activities and fitness classes throughout July for all ages, ranging from babies to the elderly. These range from intensive courses – for which 650 people have enrolled – to twice-weekly sessions.

There will also be another phase of the Orihuela’s Summer Sports School that begins on July 18 and continues until July 29, offering a climbing wall, aquafitness, skating, skateboarding and outings to the river to practise orienteering.

