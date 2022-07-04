By Guest Writer • 04 July 2022 • 13:27

Actor Ben Stiller was recently in Poland visiting Ukrainian child refugees Credit: UNHCR Poland Twitter

POLAND has taken in over 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees and is struggling to cope with the sudden influx.

Fortunately, the historical city of Zamosc in Poland, which has close links with Lviv is also home to organisations that help disabled children.

One such organisation, ‘Krok za Krokiem’ (Step by Step), takes in disabled children from Ukraine, but quickly came up against a shortage of suitable accommodation.

Rotary came to the rescue, with local Rotary clubs spearheading a unique development of containers converted into living units for children and their carers, and located in a peaceful setting allocated by the local government.

Funding was obtained from a range of organisations in the USA, Taiwan and Germany, including other Rotary clubs, with the first phase officially opened on June 22.

Consisting of eight two-bedroom housing units, each with a shared bathroom, this first phase houses 32 people.

Eventually the site will be home to 50 refugees, disabled children and their carers, with a garden and outdoor stage helping to create an environment that will foster a strong community spirit.

There was both pride and sadness at the opening. Pride in their achievement, sadness that it was necessary at all. It is hoped that when the war is over this housing can be repurposed to meet other needs.

Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina, which supports the local charity Aspandem, has contributed a special trolley that can be used for both transporting and bathing children.

Their connection with Rotary Club Zamosc means they can address specific needs quickly and effectively.

Thank you for reading ‘Poland has taken in over 3.5 million Ukrainian refugees’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.