04 July 2022

Image of petrol station pumps. image: creative commons 2.0

The price of petrol at pumps in Spain has fallen slightly while diesel has increased again for the fourth week.

According to the latest data released on Thursday, June 30, by the European Union Oil Bulletin, the price of petrol in Spain has fallen slightly in the last week. It stands at an average cost of €1.928/litre. Diesel meanwhile, has once again exceeded its historical maximum, reaching €1.90/litre.

These prices are after applying the government’s discount of 20 cents per litre. Without the discount, both types of fuel would be over €2/litre. A litre of petrol would be €2,128, and diesel, €2.10/litre.

The average is based on prices across 11,400 Spanish petrol stations between June 21 and 27. Petrol has finally dropped by 0.67 per cent, after nine consecutive weeks of increases. Diesel has risen by 1.28 per cent, the fourth increase in four weeks.

To cushion the impact that the rise in fuel prices is having on motorists, last Saturday, July 1, in an extraordinary Council of Ministers, the Government extended the bonus of 20 cents per litre until the end of the year, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

Since January, the price of petrol has gone up by 30.4 per cent. Filling an average 55-litre tank would currently cost a driver €106.40. That is around €25 extra.

The same action with diesel would cost €104.50, an increase of 41 per cent on January, and around €30 more than back in January. When the government’s discount is applied, a saving of about €11 is achieved on a full tank of either fuel.

Despite these historically high values, the price of the two fuels in Spain – once the discount has been applied – remains below the European Union average. According to statistics, that is around €2,016/litre for petrol and €2,036/litre for diesel.

In the eurozone, petrol averages out at €2.071/litre, and €2.087/litre for diesel, which is more expensive.

___________________________________________________________

