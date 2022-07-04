By Matthew Roscoe • 04 July 2022 • 18:43

Readers split over whether airlines should be giving into workers demands. Image: Ivo Antonie de Rooij/Shutterstock.com

FOLLOWING days of cancelled flights to and from Spain, we asked Euro Weekly News readers if they thought it was time for airlines to give in to pay demands from their workers.

Euro Weekly News readers were split down the middle when we posed the question on our Facebook page about whether airlines should bend on their current stance.

On Sunday, July 3, we asked: Do you think it is now time for airlines to give in to workers’ pay demands?

One person answered: “No… if the staff don’t like the pay, they can find another job…simples.”

While another wrote: “These big companies are not broke, they afford large bonuses. Pay your staff a decent living wage and you’ll get a lot back.

“Pay your staff a decent living wage and you’ll get a lot back.”

“No why should they but it serves them right you got rid of staff should have thought ahead,” a Facebook user wrote.

Another said: “The airlines must be losing out BIG time, what with airport fees and having to pay out compensation to all the people, surely it’s cheaper to give in to the airline staff and get their act together.”

“No. The airline industry should have thought ahead,” one person wrote.

Prior to the question, we reported that Ryanair and easyJet strikes had wreaked havoc are airport travel in Spain, just as holiday-makers begin their travels to and from the country.

In fact, on Saturday, July 2, Ryanair cabin crew unions in Spain called for 12 more days of strikes in July following on from the six days of industrial action across the country that ended on that date.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.