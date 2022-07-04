By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 16:15
Russia proposes renaming Kaliningrad as well as giving the region "Krai status"
The leader of the Just Russia party, Sergey Mironov, has proposed renaming Kaliningrad into Vladibaltiysk, as well as giving the region “Krai status” as reported by Baza Telegram channel, on Monday, July 4.
According to Mironov, the time has come to think about giving Krai status (a type of geographical administration of the Russian Federation) to a region of strategic importance to Russia.
“Kaliningrad can be called, for example, Vladibaltiysk. And the Kaliningrad Oblast could be renamed the Baltic Region, respectively,” stated Mironov.
“From this name it immediately becomes clear that we are talking about an outpost at the extreme western frontier of our Motherland, which stretches from the Pacific Ocean to the Baltic.”
“But, of course, it is up to the people of the region to decide,” he concluded.
The news follows reports of Russia’s Baltic Fleet starting landing exercises in the Kaliningrad region, as confirmed by its official service on Friday, June 24.
Russia Baltic Fleet’s commenced landing training exercises in Kaliningrad with soldiers from its reconnaissance units including Marine Corps and Marine Special Forces formations performing almost daily jumps in various parachute systems.
These include the Malva and Arbalet controlled parachute systems, as part of routine airborne training at one of the training ranges in the Kaliningrad Region.
