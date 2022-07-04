By Matthew Roscoe • 04 July 2022 • 9:40

Five more Russian tanks blown up in Ukraine in latest combat losses. Image: Facebook Ukraine MoD

ON Monday, July 4, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian tanks.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further four Russian tanks had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Sunday, July 3. This takes the number of Russian tanks lost in Ukraine to 1577.

According to the latest data, another 230 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 36,200.

Ten more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were also destroyed as well as four more Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of three Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 804.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 04.07 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 04.07 were approximatelyhttps://t.co/Z6y5nPhsru#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/pC6HN0pkg4 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) July 4, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Sunday, July 3 in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 131st day of the war also shows that the loss of the five Russian forces’ tanks now means Ukraine has destroyed 1589, while the destruction of 10 more Russian forces’ Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means that Putin’s army has now lost 3754 in total.

The destruction of four Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by Ukraine’s Armed Forces takes losses up to 658 and the destruction of 11 more Russian vehicles and fuel tanks brings the total to 2629.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.