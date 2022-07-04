Ryanair says flying is too cheap amid TRAVEL CHAOS with more strikes planned

The Spanish Union Sindical Obrera (USO) have confirmed that Ryanair staff in Spain are unhappy with working conditions and pay and will take further strike action.

Ryanair staff will strike from July 12 to 15, 18 to 21 and 25 to 28 across Spanish airports.

The airline has bases in Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca and Malaga which are likely to be affected by the action.

The news comes just days after Michael O’Leary told the Financial Times that: ” Flying is just too cheap for what it is. I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the airfare.”

“It has been my doing [taking prices so low]. I made a lot of money doing it.”

O’Leary added: “But ultimately, I don’t believe air travel is sustainable over the medium term at an average fare of €40.”

“It’s too cheap at that. But I think, you know, it will still be very cheap and affordable at €50 and €60,” he said.

Ryanair customers were quick to vent their anger over O’Leary’s remarks. One tweet read: “Michael O’Leary, CEO of Ryanair (net worth €848.6 million) says flying has become too cheap.”

“This during a cost of living crisis that is seeing many Brits enter poverty.”

“The absolute sheer gall of this imbecile.”

The tweeter added [O’Leary says] I find it absurd every time that I fly to Stansted, the train journey into central London is more expensive than the airfare.

“Yeah, so make train journeys cheaper, not flights more expensive.”

“Regime elitists telling the serfs they should no longer enjoy the odd family holiday.”

