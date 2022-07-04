Mario Draghi visits avalanche site that left six dead and 20 missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 11:41

Six dead, more than 20 missing as glacier collapses in Italy Image Twitter Alpine-Adriatic Meteorological Society

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi today visited the avalanche site in the Italian Alps where he expressed his condolences for the six dead and his thanks to those involved in the rescue operation.

On Monday, July 4, Draghi along with President Sergio Mattarella visited the area where an avalanche caused by the collapse of the Marmolada glacier left six dead and more than 20 missing.

Expressing their condolences they said that every effort will be made to locate those caught in the avalanche which occurred some 3,300 metres above sea level in the highest part of the Dolomites.

Speaking about Mario Draghi’s visit, the President of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti told Interris that: “The head of state also wanted to convey his condolences to our community as well as to the relatives of the victims. At the same time, he expressed words of gratitude to the rescuers who are doing their utmost, in conditions that are certainly not easy, in search of the victims of the large landslide that caused death and devastation yesterday afternoon.“

The Marmolada glacier straddles the regions of Trento and Veneto where unseasonably warm temperatures of 10 degrees celsius caused the glacier to crack sending snow and ice down into the valley. The area was full of hikers when the avalanche occurred, with many being buried in the snow and ice.

⚠️🇮🇹 A huge block has broken away from the #Marmolada glacier in #Alps in Northern #Italy. Impressive images, on the path that leads to the top of the Punta Rocca. It was 10°C higher than normal temperatures. Last report says 6 dead, 8 wounded, a dozen missing. pic.twitter.com/hNc8ZN7G3N — Other Europe 🇪🇺 (@other_europe) July 3, 2022

Rescue teams are still in the area having worked overnight to locate victims using dogs and drones, with much of the area said to be unstable and dangerous for rescuers.

Rescue attempts will continue throughout the day weather permitting with the injured being removed to local hospitals and the dead to a temporary mortuary in the Canazei ice rink. A funeral home has been set up at the ice rink to allow relatives to identify the bodies.

The number of dead confirmed on Monday, morning stood at six, three Italians, a Czechoslovakian, plus a man and a woman who have yet to be identified.

Mario Draghi, who has visited the avalanche site and expressed condolences for lost ones, said that everything possible will be done to find survivors and to find the bodies of the deceased.

