Storms, hail, and low temperatures for parts of Spain as Atlantic DANA approaches

By Chris King • 04 July 2022 • 20:28

Image of a cloudy, stormy sky. image: Creative Commons 2.0

An Atlantic DANA that is approaching Spain will bring storms with hail and low temperatures to parts of Spain.

The month of July has seen a variety of weather patterns across Spain so far. Some regions have already experienced the summer sunshine, with temperatures starting to increase. Others have had instability. A DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels of the Atmosphere) approaching from the Atlantic is responsible for this.

It is predicted to bring stormy weather to many parts of northern and eastern Spain this week, according to the experts at Meteored.

Tuesday, July 5

The high depression wave will break off, forming a DANA. As the day progresses it will enter the mainland from around midday, bringing storms to the east of the country. This will be more intense in Aragon, the Valencian Community, eastern Castilla-La Mancha and in the Region of Murcia.

Rainfall of around 30 or 50 l/m2 could be exceeded in short periods of time in these regions. Maximum temperatures will fall in the east and the Balearic islands. In contrast, thermometers will rise in the upper Ebro. Valladolid and Zamora can expect in excess of 36 or 37ºC, as will Jaen, Granada, Salamanca, Toledo, and Caceres. Meanwhile, A Coruña and Cadiz will drop below 25ºC.

Wednesday, July 6

On Wednesday, the cold air pocket will cross the north of the country and the greatest instability will move to Aragon, Catalonia, Navarra, Alto Ebro, and the eastern Cantabrian Sea. In these points, the storms could be violent, with locally intense rainfall expected, accompanied by strong gusts of wind, and a lot of electrical activity and hail.

Parts of Navarra, La Rioja, Aragon, and Castilla y Leon, could see temperature drops of up to eight or 10 degrees compared to the previous day. Pamplona will reach a maximum of 23ºC, with possible showers, while, on the contrary, in the Guadalquivir Valley, the heat could be around 35-37ºC.

Thursday, July 7

35ºC can be exceeded today in almost the entire country, even hitting 40ºC in the valleys of the Tagus, Guadiana, and Guadalquivir. Parts of Lanzarote, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria could experience very warm nights of between 20 and 25ºC, as will regions of the Mediterranean, central and southern peninsula.

Cloudy weather may prevail in the north and in the surroundings of the Iberian system, with the possibility of some weak showers. There will be haze again in the area of ​​the Strait and the southeast of the country. The Andalucian Mediterranean region can expect probable coastal fog.

Friday, July 8

Temperatures will continue to rise, with abnormally high values ​​for the time of year in the western half and in the Canary Islands. Badajoz, Cordoba, and Sevilla could exceed 40ºC. During the afternoon, storms could increase in the eastern interior.

Saturday, July 9 should be a very hot day, especially in the southwest, if the Meteored predictions are correct. On Sunday, July 10, a DANA could appear from the north that will generate a drop in temperatures and storms that would affect several areas.

