By Guest Writer • 04 July 2022 • 12:45

Promoting the best tapa in Mijas Pueblo Credit: Mijas Council

THE Ruta de la Tapas returns to Mijas Pueblo during July and August for its 14th year offering a wide selection of tasty food.

Promoted by the Mijas Council, local bars and restaurants will every Tuesday and Thursday offer a tapa and drink for €3 between 7.30pm and 9pm.

There are seven establishments taking part in this promotion and the options on offer are;

Spinach and prawn roll at the Bar Tú Sabrás, Pulled Pork Fajitas with Pico de Gallo at the Bellavista Cafeteria, Sweet Heart at the Mijhitas Cafeteria Ice Cream Parlour, Nest with Crispy Curry Prawns and Pepper Jam at the Café Bar Porras, Muskoka Beef Burger Croquette at the Muskoka Burger, Mandarino Delight at the Casa Esteban Ice Cream Parlour and Popeye Skewers at La Bóveda del Flamenco.

Those who take part can obtain a ‘tapaporte’ from the tourist office and if they visit all establishments and get them stamped then they can claim a free water cooler and tickets for the water park as well as enter a raffle for other prizes and vote for the best tapa in town.

The draw for prizes (which have been donated by local businesses) will take place on the last Thursday of August.

