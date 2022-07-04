Three youngsters arrested for attempting to steal from a school in Elche

The Local Police of Elche made the arrests thanks to a neighbour who lived next to the school after she alerted the Local Police El Espanol confirmed on Monday, June 4.

On Friday, June 22, at around midnight, Local Police made a visit to the school after a neighbour observed several young people taking furniture from the school and putting it onto the public road.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they caught two of the teenagers taking a table out of the premises over the perimeter fence.

The third as well as a third youngster managed to flee the scene when he noticed the police presence.

Local officers made two arrests at the school. A 14-year-old and 16-year-old were taken to police headquarters.

Subsequently, the third boy, also 14 years old, gave himself up voluntarily and was accompanied by his father to the police station.

