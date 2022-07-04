By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 14:03

Tributes pour in following death of architecture magazine Dezeen founder Marcus Fairs Credit: Twitter @marcusfairs

Marcus Fairs, founder of architecture magazine Dezeen, has died aged 54 as reported on July 4.

The death of Marcus Fairs, was announced by architecture magazine Dezeen, in a statement that read:

“We are very sad to announce the sudden and unexpected death of Dezeen founder, CEO and editor-in-chief Marcus Fairs at the age of 54.”

“Marcus, who was a brilliant journalist, visionary entrepreneur and much-loved father, husband, colleague and friend, was taken to hospital on Tuesday last week after becoming unwell.”

“Following a short period in intensive care, he died on Thursday 30 June 2022.”

The Dezeen team promised to continue Marcus’ work so as to “ensure his legacy stands the test of time<‘ and asked for privacy for his family as well as the Dezeen staff during this difficult time.

Tributes have begun to flood Twitter following the death of Dezeen’s founder:

What awful news. Have known Marcus since his days as a reporter at Building Design. Was in awe of what he achieved with Dezeen. Condolences to his family”, read one tweet.

What awful news. Have known Marcus since his days as a reporter at Building Design. Was in awe of what he achieved with Dezeen. Condolences to his family. RIP. — Sean Griffiths 💙 (@_seangriffiths) July 4, 2022

Credit: @_seangriffiths @dezeen

“Extremely sad news, our thoughts are with Marcus’ family during this difficult time,” tweeted Design London.

Extremely sad news, our thoughts are with Marcus' family during this difficult time — Design London (@designlondon) July 4, 2022

“Oh! So sad 😢RIP,” read another tweet.

Oh! So sad 😢RIP — Détails d'archi (@sdetails) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @sdetails

The news follows reports that Paolo Grossi, the president emeritus of the Constitutional Court of Italy, has passed away aged 89.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.