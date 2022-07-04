By Guest Writer • 04 July 2022 • 11:52

Playing a round at last year’s Aloha Tournament Credit: Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Marbella

TWO charity golf tournaments on the Costa del Sol on Saturday July 9.

First there will be a fundraiser on behalf of Horizonte Proyecto Hombre Marbella at the Aloha Golf Club as the organisation which specialises in treatment of addictions and protection of youngsters in physical and emotional danger celebrates its 40th anniversary.

This will be a Stableford event with prizes donated by local companies and places which cost €30 for Aloha members and €100 for others may be reserved by calling 952 907 085 or sending an email to [email protected]

The other tournament has been organised by A Yes For Life – United Against Cancer and the third “Memorial Blas Fernández” golf tournament will be held on July 9 at Mijas Golf, for the benefit of cancer patients and their families.

Also, a Stableford competition, there will be prizes for the first three classified couples as well prizes for the longest drive and the closest ball thanks to the generosity of local companies.

For this event, those taking part are invited to make a donation of €65 and reservations may be made by calling 952 476 643.

