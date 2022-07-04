By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 9:28

Two-year-old still potty training scores 99% on IQ test

A two-year-old who is still training to use the potty has joined Mensa as their youngest member after an IQ test carried out by a psychiatrist confirmed her as being in the top one per cent of the population.

As reported by the Independent on July 4, the toddler from Kentucky in the United States was granted membership in the society which caters for people with high IQs.

According to Isla McNabb’s parents, Amanda and Jason, they noticed that Isla had left plastic alphabet blocks around the house naming the items where she left them. Next to the sofa, she left the word “sofa”, next to the TV remote she left the word “TV” and so on.

The McNabbs realised that she was different from the average child learning to read and spell at the age of six. According to mother Amanda: “She was reading at a kindergarten level at two.

“So, I said, ‘Let’s see what’s going on here, let’s see how smart this kid is.’”

Isla, who joins 50,000 other members of which only three are younger than four, will most likely skip kindergarten / crèche and move on to junior school when she is old enough and has mastered the potty, which her dad says: “She can read well beyond her little years but we’re still working on potty training,

“So, she’s still an average two-year-old on that.”

Mensa membership is not an easy achievement and is a testament to the two-year-old’s level of intelligence, but for now, potty training is still on the go she will need careful handling to ensure she grows up having enjoyed a normal childhood.

