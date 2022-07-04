UK Porn MP says wife threatens to chop off his manhood

Neil said his wife, Susan, of 40 years has stuck by him since the tractor porn scandal but now jokes about chopping off his manhood.

In an interview, he told Lorraine Kelly: “In the end, talking to my wife who’s been hugely supportive of me over the years, she knows I’m no angel.”

“In fact, she chases me around the kitchen going snip or snap knowing full well what part of my anatomy she’s after. She knows what I’m like.”

When questioned about looking at porn on his phone Neil Parish said: “It was linked, the website was linked but naturally I’m not going to say how because I don’t want others to go on to the horrible site.”

“I know people make fun of me that I’m the tractor porn man but I promise you, that was the case.”

Neil also admitted that, at the time, he was bored in the Commons and said: “It was at 11:30 at night and we were voting.”

“I wasn’t in a part of the chamber you can ask a question from, waiting to go into vote, so in between votes you have about ten minutes.”

“One of the problems with parliament and the voting system is, it’s no justification, but I got bored.”

“You look at your phone. I used to look at cars and tractors during votes.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.