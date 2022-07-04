UK to sanction Belarus following President Lukashenko’s nuclear weapons comments

By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 17:14

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The UK will be issuing further sanctions on Belarus for supporting Putin’s Russia, days after President Lukashenko called on Russia to be ready to use nuclear weapons, as reported on Monday, July 4.

The UK’s latest sanctions on Belarus following the nation’s support of Putin’s Russian invasion as well as President Lukashenko’s comments on Russia’s nuclear weapons, will see trade of an estimated £60 million worth of goods blocked.

The sanctions, set to come into effect on Tuesday, July 5, will affect technology, luxury goods and oil refining goods.

These measures include a ban on the export of oil refining goods, technology, luxury goods, Belarusian iron and steel, as well as restricting Belarus’ access to the UK’s financial services sector.

According to the government of UK, the Belarus regime has “actively facilitated Putin’s invasion, letting Russia use its territory to pincer Ukraine – launching troops and missiles from their border and flying Russian jets through their airspace. ”

“President Lukashenko of Belarus has also openly supported the Kremlin’s narrative, claiming that Kyiv was “provoking Russia” in order to justify Putin’s bloody invasion,” they stated.

The news follows President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, calling on Russia to be ready to use nuclear weapons, in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, on Thursday June 30.

Military training exercises of the Belarus Armed Forces are reportedly also being extended on Ukraine’s border and other locations until at least July 9, as reported on Friday July 1.

