Using a mobile in a drive-through could cost you £200

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 July 2022 • 15:18

Using a mobile in drive-through could cost you £200 and 3 points Image pexels-d'vaughn-bell-2068664

If you are not careful, ordering a burger in the UK could cost you £200 and three points for using your mobile in a drive-through.

The reminder comes after Mcdonald’s installed notices at some of its restaurants reminding drivers that it is illegal to use your phone when behind the wheel of your car.

Many people wrongly believe that you can only be fined for making a call, texting or looking at your phone while driving. But the law is quite clear if you are behind the when of a car with its engine running, you need to be in full control of the vehicle.

That means taking your hands off the steering wheel to flash your app to order or to pay for your order, could land you with a fine. According to the new rules introduced earlier this year, the only time a mobile can be used behind the wheel is in a “genuine emergency”.

Rule 149 of the Highway Code states: “You must exercise proper control of your vehicle at all times.

“You must not use a hand-held mobile phone, or similar device, when driving or supervising a learner driver, except to call 999 or 112 in a genuine emergency when it is unsafe or impractical to stop.”

The same applies when you are on the road and stopped in traffic, with the police warning today that anyone who used their phone while stuck in the traffic jam caused by the fuel duty protestors could expect a fine in the post.

But there is more. Common hand gestures like thanking someone for letting you into the traffic could cost you even more. Fines of up to £1,000 can be issued by the police where the gesture is deemed to have reduced the driver’s control over the vehicle.

In extreme cases, the £1,000 fine, could be accompanied by a discretionary disqualification or three penalty points on their license.

Don’t let your burger cost you £200 and 3 points on your licence, and save the planet at the same time, by switching off your car at the drive-through before handing over your phone to order or pay.

