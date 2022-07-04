Very junior Artistic Gymnastics stars bring home medals to Javea (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 July 2022 • 12:15

IMPRESSIVE LINE-UP: Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia’s young Artistic gymnasts Photo credit: Jayne Kavanagh

JAYNE KAVANAGH recently contacted the Euro Weekly News, telling us about a small club with a big name.

She was referring to Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia, founded in 2006 to focus on the unique discipline of Rhythmic Gymnastics. Jayne is a committee member and her daughter, Lola, is one of the club’s gymnasts.

Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia has come a long way since those early days and continually puts Javea on the map. “Year on year the club returns home with Artistic gymnasts in Spain’s Top 10,” Jayne told us.

Several of the club’s young female gymnasts competed at various levels in the Campeonato de España (Spanish nationals) held in Lleida (Cataluña) between June 23 and 26.

Two Javea girls came second and third respectively out of 170 from all over Spain. Another was placed third out of 155 girls and also won medals in various elements.

Jayne told the Euro Weekly News how, in 2014 the club incorporated Artistic Gymnastics, with trainer Alejandro Castañeyra who was joined a year later by Yamil Castañeyra.

“In 2019 we engaged our first official female gymnasts trainer, Judith García-Tenorio who took the club to the first female Spanish Nationals, obtaining amazing results,” Jayne said.

There was further assistance from Rimma Kairulina from Kazakhstan and Anouk van Horenbeek from Belgium, but the pandemic and the club’s prolonged closure brought huge changes to practically the entire technical team.

“We scoured the country looking for trainers and have been super-fortunate,” Jayne said.

Meanwhile Club Deportivo Montgo Xabia gymnasts compete annually in provincial and regional competitions and visit Pamplona later in July.

“We are the Marina Alta’s only Artistic Gymnastics club and any aspiring gymnasts – or children looking for a fun activity – should contact our administrator, Elena [email protected] for a free trial session.

