By Tom Hurley • 04 July 2022 • 13:56

WATCH: Fire burns at apartment complex after gas explosion near London. Image: Adam Fisher/Twitter

A HORRIFYING fire has broken out at an apartment complex close to London after a “huge” gas explosion in Bedford, UK on Monday, July 4.

Fire engines rushed to the scene at Redwood Grove in Bedford, around 80 km (50 miles) from the UK capital London, after reports of the giant gas explosion and blaze reached the emergency services.

Local residents heard screams coming from the site as thick thick black smoke and massive flames were seen coming from the area.

One person was taken to nearby Addenbrooke’s hospital with serious injuries, according to local authorities.

“An adjacent block of flats has also been evacuated and we are working to get people back in their homes as quickly as possible,” said Bedfordshire Police.

Officials advised people to avoid the area and for those living nearby to remain inside with the windows and doors closed.

Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service said in a statement that firefighters are “currently in attendance at a major gas explosion on Redwood Grove, Bedford.”

‘There are currently six appliances, two water carriers, [and] an incident command unit at the scene,” the statement said.

Authorities have encouraged evacuees and others needing support to go to an emergency centre setup nearby in The John Bunyan Centre.

Adam Fisher, who lives nearby, said he heard “a huge explosion” before seeing the flames and black smoke rising from the block of flats.

“Everyone went to our work car park to see what was happening,” he said.

Fisher posted footage of fire services battling the blaze on his Twitter account.

“Our building is adjacent to the apartment complex – immediately an inferno [was] visible, huge smoke cloud billowing, people screaming and people frantically calling for emergency services.”

Another eyewitness said that the apartment complex became “a raging inferno” after he heard a loud “boom” from the site.

“The damage is extensive”, said local resident Alex Feltham.

