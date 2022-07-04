By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 19:30

WATCH: Huge anti-squatting protest defending elderly couple in Madrid's Fuenlabrada Credit: Twitter @enrikegperez77

A huge anti-squatting protest defending an elderly couple whose house was occupied by squatters in Madrid’s Fuenlabrada, took place on Monday, July 4.

Madrid’s Fuenlabrada witnessed a huge anti-squatting protest defending an elderly couple whose flat was occupied by squatters, with the National Police supervising the negotiation for the eviction.

The squatters had reportedly not paid their rent for two years, and the couple entrusted a housing eviction company to remove them.

Allegedly the squatters are a Syrian family who owe the elderly couple, Blanca and Miguel, €3,500.

The two adults are unemployed and the Fuenlabrada Town Council has given them food aid for their four underaged children.

Daniel Esteve, the founder of Desokupa, the housing eviction company in charge of the case, soon gained national attention throughout Spain by publishing various videos explaining the situation on social media, with many taking to Twitter to spread the word:

“Dani is ready to return the flat in C/Viena n°7, in Fuenlabrada, to its rightful owners, Miguel and Blanca. The action to evict the inquiokupa is scheduled for 7pm this evening. #ISupportDesokupaOfficial”, read one tweet posted alongside footage of Daniel Esteve planning the eviction.

Dani está preparado para devolver el piso de C/Viena n°7, en Fuenlabrada, a sus legítimos propietarios, Miguel y Blanca. La acción para desalojar a la inquiokupa está prevista para las 7h de esta tarde. #YoApoyoDesokupaOficial pic.twitter.com/jZXkeOUEsg — JC Benavente💚🇪🇸 (@Benavente5o10) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Benavente5o10

Another Twitter user shared a picture notifying of the time of the eviction, that showed the elderly couple, with the time and date of the eviction, with the caption: Our Grandparents fought their whole lives for us. Now it is our time to defend them. They need your support. #NobodyTouchesGrandparents

“#YoApoyoApoyoDesokupaOfficial spread the word RT it”

#YoApoyoDesokupaOficial haced que se corra la voz dadle RT pic.twitter.com/JNcJXIKUCX — Red savitar 🔴⚡🔴🇮🇨 (@enrikegperez77) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @enrikegperez77

Another Twitter user shared footage of the people who gathered to protest the squatters and show moral support of the eviction:

“#YoApoyoDesokupaOficial Strength to you grandparents, you are not alone!!!”

Credit: Twitter @bettysexyxx

Due to the complex Spanish laws on squatters, many citizens face difficulty in evicting illegal tenants from their properties, with the elderly couple from Madrid being just one example of many.

The news follows similar reports of a squatting case in Gata de Gorgos covered by EuroWeeklyNews on June 28.

