By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 17:35

WATCH: National Guard of Ukraine share footage of artillerymen destroying Russian tanks Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Ukraine’s National Guard has shared footage of its artillerymen’s ongoing war efforts destroying Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and more, as reported on Monday, July 4.

Video footage of the National Guard of Ukraine’s artillerymen destroying Russian tanks, and other combat vehicles was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“⚡️The National Guard of Ukraine shows how artillerymen destroy Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, a command vehicle and positions of the Russian troops in the southern direction.”

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The news follows further footage of a Russian ammunition depot in Donbas being destroyed in a drone strike by Ukraine’s forces using the “Valkyrie” unmanned aircraft system, on Thursday June 30.

The official statement given on the Ukraine’s “Valkyrie” drone strike on a Russian ammunition depot read:

“Here in Donbass, with the help of BPAC, our defenders have lately penetrated into the stockpile of ammunition for the “Uragan” and destroyed it”.

Videos of Ukraine destroying the Russian ammunition depot with their latest “Valkyrie” drone, circulated on social media.

One user posted footage of the drone strike writing:

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine with the help of a drone destroyed the composition of the ammunition of the Russian Federation,”- the press service of the operational-tactical group “north” reported.”

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

