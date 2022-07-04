By Joshua Manning • 04 July 2022 • 14:55

WATCH: Ukraine's Armed Forces sing the US national anthem on Independence Day Credit: Twitter @KpsZSU

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have issued video footage singing the US national anthem in honour of Independence Day, as reported on July 4.

Taking to Twitter the Ukrainian Air Force posted:

“Happy Independence Day, #USA The singing of 🇺🇲 anthem by military orchestra of #UAarmy”

Happy Independence Day, #USA The singing of 🇺🇲 anthem by military orchestra of #UAarmy pic.twitter.com/5OXsBbOgC5 — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @KpsZSU

Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, posted a video footage of the Ukraine police stating:

“In honor of National Police Day – Ukrainian police officers sang the National Anthem at Romaniv bridge that Russians bombed.”

“Their motto is to serve and protect. They are true Warriors who swore to defend #Ukraine until their last breath. Glory to Heroes! 🇺🇦 #UkraineWillWin”

In honor of National Police Day – Ukrainian police officers sang the National Anthem at Romaniv bridge that Russians bombed. Their motto is to serve and protect. They are true Warriors who swore to defend #Ukraine until their last breath. Glory to Heroes! 🇺🇦 #UkraineWillWin pic.twitter.com/vRSGT50vt4 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Gerashchenko_en

One Twitter user responded to the tweet posting:

“I cry today as I watch this. What courage the Ukrainians have, & we don’t see this in our country. Just sad.”

I cry today as I watch this. What courage the Ukrainians have, & we don't see this in our country. Just sad. — Espritdecorp258 💙🇺🇸🌊 🇺🇦 Vote Blue in 2022 🏳 (@EspritdeCorp258) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @EspritdeCorp258

Another user responded: “Willing to die for your country is pretty incredible when you think about it. So many lives lost…”

Willing to die for your country is pretty incredible when you think about it. So many lives lost… — martin dewied (@runwithmartin) July 4, 2022

Credit: Twitter @runwithmartin

The Ukraine Armed Forces commemorations on US Independence Day follow the Kremlin stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not send Independence Day greetings to the US’ leadership because of the “culmination of Washington’s unfriendly policies”, as reported on July 4.

