By Guest Writer • 05 July 2022 • 14:43

Serious fun on the golf course Credit: Sala Golf

ANOTHER incredible day of competitive golf took place on Saturday June 25 for the Sala Golfers at the outstanding Los Flamingos Golf Resort.

The Sala golfers were welcomed back by the Sala Golf Team with sandwiches as well as a selection of Sala Golf merchandise, before venturing off to their tees for a 9.30am shotgun start.

The proud sponsors were there to support, with Vinomarket supplying the best wines for the Individual and Team prizes. International Marbella were back and on form on the 10th Tee with their premium Gin & Tonic bar and famous homemade sausage rolls.

After a splendid day on the course, the Sala Golfers made their way back to La Sala Puerto Banus for the prize giving, receiving a warm welcome as they enjoyed a selection of free-flowing nibbles and drinks.

Charity lies at the heart of the Sala Golf competitions and as always, the players raised a substantial amount for the very special Elena Gaite Foundation, through the Charity Auction and Raffle.

The next Sala Golf event is at Atalaya on September 17 so, please reach out to the Sala Golf team if you would like to join by calling Harry Radcliffe on +34 603 484 280.

Thank you for reading ‘Another incredible day of competitive golf’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.