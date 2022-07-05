By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 11:38

UPDATE: Mass shooting gunman and victims in Highland Park, Illinois revealed. Image: Anton Prado PHOTO/Shutterstock.com

POLICE were able to capture to gunman were killed six people in Highland Park, Illinois during a 4th of July parade. The identity of some of his victims have been revealed.

UPDATE 11.38 am (July 5) – On Monday, July 4 as millions of Americans celebrated 4th of July, Highland Park in Chicago Illinois was the centre of a mass shooting incident, which saw six people killed and multiple hospitalised.

The gunmen, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III (age 22 from Highwood, Illinois), was captured by police after a manhunt was launched.

Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering revealed the details of the arrest and of the horrific event that unfolded in the Chicago town.

“Today (July 4) was the bloodiest day we have ever experienced in Highland Park,” she said.

“This morning at approximately 10.14 am, a shooter opened fire with an assault weapon on a crowd attending our 4th of July parade. We know at this time that six individuals lost their lives and at least 24 were injured. Our hearts go out to the victims, the families and our community.

“The attack prompted an immediate and well-coordinated response by multiple federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies. A suspect, Robert “Bobby” Crimo III (age 22 from Highwood, Illinois), was identified and an intense manhunt ensued.

“At approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect was apprehended on Route 41 at Westleigh Road. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently being processed by the Highland Park Police Department.”

She added: “Throughout the day we have received offers of support and resources from public officials and agencies, including President Biden.

Other mayors from across the country have contacted us, many of whom lead communities that have experienced this pain and tragedy. We thank Governor J.B. Pritzker, Senator Richard Durbin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Congressman Brad Schneider, Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison and Illinois State Representative Bob Morgan for coming out to support our community and for providing all available resources.

“I want to thank our first responders for their bravery and extraordinary efforts today. Our police officers and firefighters have saved countless lives with their response, rushing into danger and acting immediately to save others. We are grateful for these selfless acts. We know there were members of our community who rendered aid and assistance as well, and we thank each and every one of you for those efforts.

“I also want to acknowledge and thank numerous agencies for their support, including the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, Lakeshore Country Club, Northmoor Country Club, Soul and Smoke food truck, Catering by Michaels, Northern Illinois Critical Incident Stress Management, local clergy and many other individuals and agencies have stepped forward to provide food and support to our first responders. We are grateful for their generosity,” sha said.

She added: “Our community, like so many before us, is devastated. It is impossible to imagine the pain of this kind of tragedy until it happens in your backyard. Gun violence: a mass shooting like this casts a much wider net of agony than the public is often aware of; it is a crisis that devastates entire families and communities in a single moment and one that we know will take time to heal.

“Tomorrow the President will order our flags to fly at half-mast, and many public programmes have been cancelled. Please check your camps and activities to see if they are working. In the coming days and weeks we will come together as a community to mourn and begin the journey of healing. I will share more information as it becomes available.”

As previously mentioned, six people were killed and 25 victims were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Two victims of the mass shooting have been named so far are: Nicolas Toledo, 78; Jacki Sundheim.

UPDATE 7.55 pm (July 4) – More information has been released about the gunman who opened fire at a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Chigaco Illinois, which has left five people dead and 16 people hospitalised.

According to an eyewitness told @WGNNews, Michael, the male shooter “was very military-style, methodical in the way he was crouched and shooting.

A manhunt has been launched for the man.

Earlier, reports suggested that the suspect was seen wearing a large yellow, army-style backpack.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said: “State police are on the scene and we have made all state resources available to the community.

“We will continue working with local officials to help those affected.”

Chicago Police Department are assisting local efforts, according to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

“The tragedy unfolding in Highland Park is devastating. I have been in contact with Mayor Rotering and have offered our support, and the Chicago Police Department is providing assistance.

“We grieve with the families of the deceased and injured as well as the entire Highland Park community. Law enforcement is working hard to bring the shooter into custody. If anyone has information, we encourage them to call 911 and report what you know.”

Other footage from the scene has been circulating on social media.

My video.. I was at #Highland Park parade.. Terrified people fleeing July 4th parade when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/DSe0NJOuem — Lynn Sweet (@lynnsweet) July 4, 2022

UPDATE 7.41 pm (July 4) – The death toll has risen following the mass shooting in Highland Park in Illinois, Chigaco during a parade for July 4 celebration in America on Monday, July 4.

According to reports, at least five are been confirmed dead, while 16 people have been injured in a shooting at a 4th of July parade in Illinois.

ORIGINAL 6.02 pm (July 4) – Multiple people have apparently been shot in a wealthy suburb of Highland Park in Illinois, Chigaco.

According to local reports, at least nine people are shot and videos show a large emergency response at the scene.

Shotting in highland park 4th of July parade. pic.twitter.com/oCfhzfKRZj — Hugo Aguilar (@Hugo_Aguilar6) July 4, 2022

The parade is believed to have set off at around 10 am on Monday, July 4, however, 10 minutes into the festivities shots were fired and people scattered.

NEW: At least 25 shots were fired at an Illinois Fourth of July parade; a reporter saw five people bloodied: “As parade-goers fled the parade route in Highland Park, they left behind chairs, baby strollers and blankets.” #twill https://t.co/C2ECNIxnai — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 4, 2022

The Chicago Sun-Times has reported that people had seen bodies covered with sheets after the incident settled down.

According to unconfirmed social media reports, a suspect was apparently seen wearing a large yellow, army-style backpack.

BREAKING: Man wearing 'large, yellow, army-style backpack' opens fire at 4th of July parade in Highland Park, IL; At least 9 shot — Stoll News (@StollNews) July 4, 2022

One person reacted: “My thoughts are with my neighbouring community of Highland Park. If you’re religious, pray. If you’re angry, get loud. If you’re grieving, we are with you. 💔

“This needs to end.”

My thoughts are with my neighboring community of Highland Park. If you’re religious, pray. If you’re angry, get loud. If you’re grieving, we are with you. 💔 This needs to end. — MAC BRESSLER (@MacBressler) July 4, 2022

Some eye-witness reports have suggested that the shooter was on the roof of a building and fired into the parade.

The shooting on Monday, July 4 as America celebrates ‘Independence Day’ comes months after another active shooter was reported in Chicago.

On Saturday, May 14, 16-year-old Seandeall Holliday was gunned down by ‘The Bean’ statue on the 200 block of East Randolph Street in Chicago.

Following his death, rioters took to the streets near Millennium Park and two further teens were shot.

