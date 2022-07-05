By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 17:20

BREAKING NEWS: Former Russian Police Major General Ivan Abakumov detained in Crimea Credit: Telegram/ 112

Former Russian Police Major General Ivan Abakumov has been detained in Crimea, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Ivan Abakumov, a former Russian Police Major General has been detained in Crimea, in connection with the “St. Petersburg law enforcers” case, as reported by 112 Telegram channel.

The former deputy head of the St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast police department, was reportedly detained while on holiday in Crimea and is allegedly being taken to Moscow for questioning.

Abakumov was already the subject of a criminal case following a holiday scam in 2019. At the time, he had provided a fake document stating that he spent almost all of the month of June in a hospital in Tosno, Russia, due to high blood pressure.

However, the investigation revealed that on June 10, 2019, the Russian Major-General left by car for Crimea and did not return until June 28.

In the same month, the general was dismissed from his post.

Following the previous investigation it was discovered that Abakumov owned an expedition yacht, a 250 square metre flat in central St Petersburg, a country house and multiple luxury SUVs.

Large-scale searches of high-ranking law enforcers in St Petersburg are currently taking place with reports of Federal Security Service officers investigating the home of Alexey Semyonov, head of the St Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast traffic police, as well as of Sergey Umnov, the former head of the St Petersburg City Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The news follows reports of the Vice-Rector of Russia’s Customs Academy being detained for drug trafficking in the Moscow Region, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

