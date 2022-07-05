By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 13:44

BREAKING NEWS: Top Russian businessman connected to Gazprom found dead near St. Petersburg

Top Russian businessman Yury Voronov, who had connections to Russian oil company Gazprom was found dead in a swimming pool near St Petersburg, as reported on July 5.

Yury Voronov, a top Russian businessman with connections to Russian oil company Gazprom, has been found dead after reportedly being shot in the head, as reported by Baza Telegram channel.

The body of the 61-year-old was allegedly found in his cottage in the village of Morskie Terasy near the Gulf of Finland.

The man was lying in a pool with his head shot, and law enforcers found a gun nearby. Who it belonged to is not yet clear.

Yury Voronov was the CEO of the Astra Shipping transport company, which, among other things, worked on Gazprom’s Arctic contracts.

According to the businessman’s wife, he left for Leningrad Region on July 1, and before his departure, he had a conflict with his business partners over the loss of money.

The Investigative Committee of Leningrad region confirmed the death of Yury Voronov.

The news follows similar reports of Alexei Ogarev, former head of Rosvooruzheni, a Russian-state arms company found dead in a cottage in Rublevka, Russia, as reported on June 17.

Vladislav Avayev, a former Kremlin Official and Gazprombank vice-president was also found dead in his luxurious £2 million Moscow apartment by his 26-year-old daughter, as reported on April 19.

