By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 9:43

BREAKING: Senior civil servant claims Johnson knew about Chris Pincher. Image: Alexandros Michailidis/shutterstock.com

ACCORDING to a former top civil servant, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spoken to personally about the Chris Pincher allegations back in 2019.

The former permanent secretary at the Foreign Office, Lord Simon McDonald, has claimed that Boris Johnson knew about allegations against the former deputy chief whip, Chris Pincher – who was suspended from the Conservative Party on Friday, July 1 after sexual misconduct allegations.

