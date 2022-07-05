Covid CHAOS descends on Europe with threats of restrictions looming

By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 19:11

In the UK, Spain, France and Germany it has been claimed that Covid-19 restrictions could be introduced in the not too distant future.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Covid-19 figures as of July 4 2022, currently globally stand at 546,357,444 confirmed cases, including 6,336,415 deaths, while in Europe alone confirmed cases currently stand at 229,039,830.

UK

In the United Kingdom, from January 3 2020 to July 4 2022, there have been 22,741,517 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 180,417 deaths, reported to WHO.

A total of 149,397,250 vaccine doses have been administered in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, July 5, a hospital in the UK returned to Covid measures after a formal review found an “increasing prevalence of Covid-19” at the site.

The Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Wales, have now stopped visits on to wards as part of returning Covid measures.

Staff at the hospital, which is run by Hywel Dda University Health Board, and visitors to end-of-life patients or those deemed necessary to be granted a visit will now have to wear masks again. While all Withybush Hospital inpatients will be subjected to a Covid test on admission.

“We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and cooperation at this time,” said Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.”

Doctor Hilary also announced his covid concerns on Good Morning Britain, Monday, July 4, when he warned that as Covid cases were rising restrictions may return.

People were quick to respond to Doctor Hilary’s comments. One concerned tweeter posted: “This absolute hypocrite & doom monger has no more idea if restrictions are coming back than you or I, but he’s allowed to spout his nonsense to millions.”

“THEY AREN’T NEEDED!”

This absolute hypocrite & doom monger has no more idea if restrictions are coming back than you or I, but he’s allowed to spout his nonsense to millions.

THEY AREN’T NEEDED! “ITV Good Morning Britains Dr Hilary Jones warns Covid restrictions could return“ https://t.co/lwwI4bhmBd — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) July 4, 2022

France

France’s Minister of Health, Brigitte Bourguignon, announced that France is currently going through its seventh wave of Covid. The Ministry of Health estimated that 200,000 cases will be reached this Tuesday, July 5.

The Ministry also estimated that the 150,000 death mark with Covid since the beginning of the epidemic is approaching according to Linternaute.

WHO figures for France seem to confirm this.

From 3 January 2020 to July 4 2022, there have been 30,284,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 146,215 deaths.

As of 26 June 2022, a total of 149,219,948 vaccine doses have been administered in France.

On the plus side, the French government have decided not to renew the Covid-19 vaccine pass this summer it was confirmed on Monday, July 4.

The law on the state of health emergency which governs the vaccination pass will end on 31 July 2022. The new law that replaces it no longer includes proof of vaccination.

The French President of the National Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet, confirmed the news in an interview on Dinmanche a French political program.

Spain

With regard to Spain, the WHO confirmed that as of July 4 there have been 546,357,444 confirmed cases of COVID-19. This figure includes 6,336,415 deaths.

As of July 3 2022, a total of 12,037,259,035 vaccine doses have been administered in Spain.

In Malaga on the Costa del Sol, Francisco de la Torre, the mayor of Malaga called for the wearing of masks to be reintroduced indoors. Posting on his official Twitter profile the mayor also suggested keeping windows open at home on Saturday, July 2.

His concern comes after the latest data from the Ministry of Health showed a significant rise in Covid infections and hospitalizations in the province. Mr De La Torre asked people not to relax and get careless about the virus as the numbers go back up.

On July 4, holiday-makers were warned that Covid-19 restrictions could be back in Spain this summer after the number of cases surge once again.

Speaking to GB News, Canary Islands Public Health Official, Amos Garcia Rojas, said: “The pandemic is not gone. It is necessary to continue maintaining certain restrictions and care, perhaps in the obligation to wear a mask indoors if the situation does not improve.

“To all this must be added the appearance of new variants of Covid-19, which have more transmissible characteristics, which cause many more infections, but fortunately are also less virulent, most are mild or asymptomatic.”

Germany

In Germany, from January 3 2020 to July 4 2022, there have been 28,394,995 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 141,295 deaths, reported to WHO.

A total of 182,641,069 vaccine doses have been administered in Germany.

The Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, said he does not expect Covid measures in the coming autumn and winter to be as drastic as in the last two years.

“There shouldn’t be any more school closures, and I don’t think we need a lockdown as we’ve had in the last few years,” he said on July 5.

“We now have a completely changed situation.”

