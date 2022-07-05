By Tom Hurley • 05 July 2022 • 13:23

Cristiano Ronaldo misses Manchester United training again amid transfer speculation. Image: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has missed preseason training for the SECOND consecutive day as speculation continues that he will LEAVE Old Trafford.

Despite claims from Manchester United that Cristiano Ronaldo is NOT for sale, the striker was absent for the second straight day as his teammates returned to preseason training.

Players returned to Manchester United’s training complex in Carrington, south of Manchester, on Monday, July 4 to prepare for the 2022/23 Premier League season but Cristiano Ronaldo was a noted absence.

The club claim that Cristiano Ronaldo missed the session, in addition to the first day of pre-season on Monday, July 4, due to “personal reasons” while reports indicate that a string of clubs are lining up to pry him away from Old Trafford, as reported by The Athletic.

It is not known if Cristiano Ronaldo will travel with Manchester United when the team depart for their preseason tour of Australia and Thailand on Friday, July 8.

Manchester United will not play in the UEFA Champions League this season, instead featuring in the UEFA Europe League following their sixth-place finish in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo not expected to attend Man Utd pre-season training for second consecutive day, citing family reasons. Currently unclear if/when 37yo will return. #MUFC head on tour to Thailand + Australia on Friday. With @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/QqP4BPpFvD — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) July 5, 2022



New manager Erik ten Haag boosted his attacking options on Monday, July 4, when Manchester United agreed to contract terms with Danish international Christian Eriksen.

Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to the Balearic Islands on June 14 to enjoy a holiday, but his whereabouts has not been known since flying out of Menora Airport on Friday, June 30 in a private jet.

Guardia Civil officers had to attend the airport when there was a disturbance with Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguards at Menorca Airport security.

The 37-year-old, who was holidaying in Spain with his wife, Georgina Rodríguez, and their five children, saw his flight delayed by 30 minutes due to the incident.

Cristiano Ronaldo spent nine seasons playing in Spain for Real Madrid.

