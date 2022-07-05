BREAKING NEWS: Top Russian businessman connected to Gazprom found dead near St. Petersburg Close
Dangerous murderer on the loose on Costa Blanca's Torrevieja

By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 15:56

Dangerous murderer on the loose on Costa Blanca's Torrevieja. Image Spain's Ministry of Interior Twitter.

The Guardia Civil and National Police of Torrevieja have asked for public collaboration today, July 5, to help find a dangerous murderer who is on the loose.

Spain’s Ministry of the Interior took to Twitter to ask the public for their help in a post that read: “We are looking for this man as the alleged perpetrator of an attempted murder in Torrevieja, Alicante, on July 16, 2020″

“Do you recognize him or can you provide information?

“Call: 609 777 867. It is anonymous and confidential.”

It is alleged that the individual in the photo, viciously stabbed a woman inside a doorway in the town of Torrevieja, Alicante.

He did it without provocation, without stealing anything from her, simply because he felt like stabbing someone.

The 58-year-old woman was saved by a miracle according to El Confidencial.

Neighbours in the nearby doorways still clearly remember what happened with one saying: “I heard about it from the ambulance men and the police that came with their sirens and lights on.”

“From what they said, a man had stabbed a lady who was in charge of cleaning the doorway but it was not clear why he had stabbed her.”

“The poor lady was just cleaning the stairs,” the neighbour added.

According to the witness, “He would have killed her if a neighbour of the building who came down to the doorway at that moment had not found the stabbed woman.”

“He shouted and the assailant fled. Then there was a young man who chased him, but he was not able to catch him.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article

