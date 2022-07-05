Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND), and Mehracki Token (MKI) – unique Cryptocurrency to explore in 2022

By EWN • 05 July 2022 • 9:00

It is no news that the crypto market keeps expanding, with so many projects being launched and a couple of others waiting to be launched. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or have been a regular trader, choosing cryptocurrencies to buy might be difficult.

Ranging from play-to-earn games to staking and memes, cryptocurrencies are gaining traction as a means of attracting new buyers and allowing holders to increase their profit margins. However, for tokens like Mehracki (MKI), the core value is in providing users with positive experiences and encouraging better connections with cryptocurrencies.

Decentraland (MANA), Sandbox (SAND) and Mehracki Token (MKI) are some of the meme coins you could add to your portfolio. The article below shows the major features and advantages of these coins, making it easier for you to conclude.

Decentraland (MANA)

In the Metaverse, Decentraland has established itself as a household name. Decentraland (MANA), in better terms, is a decentralised environment where people can communicate with LAND, interact with scenes and constructions, trade virtual assets, and connect with other people. The space that a user interacts with in Decentraland (MANA) is referred to as LAND. LAND is a finite and transferable 3D virtual space that is a non-fungible digital asset (NFT) that customers may purchase and own permanently.

The owners of LAND can do whatever they want with their plot of land, including constructing dynamic scenarios, applications and games. Also, users can produce and commercialise content and applications on Decentraland, a 3D virtual reality platform.

Decentraland is a blockchain-based project that aspires to create a network that is owned by its members and provides an immersive experience. Users can buy virtual pieces of land on the platform, which is a shared metaverse. A metaverse is a shared virtual world where people can communicate, socialise, learn and play.

Some of Decentraland’s 90,000 land pieces can be purchased with MANA, the country’s native currency. In reality, each of these plots of land is a one-of-a-kind NFT, ensuring that ownership is clear, exclusive and unquestionable

Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse-based virtual reality game that allows users to replicate real-life activities. Collaborations with major game companies such as Atari currently boost the brand. The creation and exchange of NFTs, as well as the design goal that allows players to construct NFTs using SAND metaverse tokens, account for a large portion of the trading volume.

Sandbox has been able to deliver enormous value since its inception in the crypto realm. It’s a blockchain game in which players build a virtual environment on the Ethereum blockchain using NFTs. The Ethereum network was also used to create the token. The coin is highly unusual in that it allows users to generate and monetise various forms of content, including full gaming experiences and 3D-Arts.

Mehracki Token (MKI)

Mehracki Token (MKI) is a brand-new cryptocurrency in the presale stage that caters to the growing travel and lodging industry. Travel was halted all around the world during the coronavirus epidemic, which had a huge impact on the tourist industry. The hotel and resort industry is enjoying a revival, thanks to vaccines and the control of the coronavirus in many parts of the world, and the Mehracki Token (MKI) could benefit from this resurgence as summer approaches

The designers of Mehracki Token have the vision to erase the drab sensation that crypto consumers have toward cryptocurrencies and to transform boredom from a transaction with repeating coins into entertaining tokens built for feel-good uses. Mehracki Token (MKI) incorporates real-world use cases in this way to improve user experience and strengthen the crypto market’s affection for cryptocurrencies.

Buying into Mehracki Token (MKI) right now could be a smart decision. With the coin being a new project that is yet to be launched, there is tremendous upside potential in the coming months. Because the token is only available during a presale, holders may buy with confidence knowing they are getting a better deal than the next person.

To learn more:

Presale: presale.mehracki.io/register

Website: mehracki.io

Keywords: Mehracki Token, MKI, Decentraland, MANA, Sandbox, SAND, cryptocurrency, presale, NFTs,

Sponsored