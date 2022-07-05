Driver travels17km in wrong direction on AP-7 between Manilva and Estepona

By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 1:39

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A driver is under investigation after travelling for 17km in the wrong direction on the AP-7 between the Malaga towns of Manilva and Estepona.

As reported by the Guardia Civil’s Traffic Department in Malaga this Monday, July 4, a female driver is under investigation after travelling for 17km along the AP-7 motorway in the wrong direction.

This incident occurred on the stretch of road between the two Malaga municipalities of Manilva and Estepona. Various drivers on the AP-7 called the emergency numbers to alert them to a vehicle that was heading in the direction of Malaga. Unfortunately, it was using the lane that goes towards Algeciras in Cadiz, on the opposite side of the motorway.

The woman represented “a serious and imminent risk for road users”, and to road safety, for which she has been considered the perpetrator of an alleged crime against road safety, for dangerous driving.

Surveillance service patrols in the area were notified by Malaga’s Traffic Control Centre. As the Guardia Civil pointed out, it was subsequently possible to intercept and stop the vehicle at Km159 of the AP-7 motorway, after its driver had travelled 17km in the wrong opposite direction. She had already passed three different exits by this time, as reported by malagahoy.es.

