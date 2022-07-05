Elche FC marks 100th anniversary and reveals main sponsor for new season

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 11:04

Elche Football Club marks 100th anniversary and reveals main sponsor for new season. Image: Elche FC

LALIGA side Elche FC has revealed its main sponsor ahead of the 2022/23 season as the club celebrates in 100th year.

TM Real Estate Group will continue as the main sponsor of Elche FC for the next season after the real estate company exercised the right of first refusal.

Elche, who celebrate their 100th anniversary this year, will be looking to improve upon last season’s LaLiga finish of 13th.

For TM, next season will represent the sixth year the real estate group has been the Costa Blanca club’s main sponsor and the eight-year of commercial ties between the two.

The company, which is based in Torrevieja, became the club’s main sponsor back in 2016/17 and has been with the club through some highs and lows.

After joining the club when they were in the top Spanish league, Elche soon found themselves down in the lower divisions before climbing back up to LaLiga Santander.

“We are very satisfied with Elche’s values ​​and for this reason, we want to celebrate their 100th anniversary with them, in Spain’s top league,” Pablo Serna, CEO of the Torrevieja firm

“This season will be historic, exciting and memorable.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.