By Sally Underwood • 05 July 2022 • 18:48

Holiday World Resort Beach Club Benalmadena launches exciting new entertainment nights. Image: Holiday World Resort

THE stunning Holiday World Resort Beach Club in Benalmadena is holding an event on Wednesday, July 6 to launch its new entertainment nights.

Its ‘Music & Pool Sunsets’ nights will be held this summers on Fridays from 7pm to midnight.

In this first edition on Friday, July 8, the group The Harlettes will liven up the evening with soul and funk classics.

The event on Wednesday, July 6 will be attended by Ms. Marifrancis Peñarroya (General Director of the Holiday World Resort and CEO of the Peñarroya Group) and Maria Pilar Ramirez (Benalmadena´s Councillor for Celebrations).

