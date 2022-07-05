ITV presenter sobs as she tells court about being stalked and terrorised

Isla Traquair suffered nightmares and panic attacks due to the attention of Jonathan Barrett, who allegedly terrorised her in her own home according to the Mail.

Prosecutor, Alicia Doble, told the court: “She [Isla Traquair] is a journalist, a relatively well-known journalist, and it seems when she moved in Mr Barrett took an interest in her and in her life.”

“He admits to looking her up when she moved in and seemed to know facts about her she didn’t tell him.”

“Over the coming months, he became obsessed with her. He would loiter outside her house, look through windows, stand on her wall and look into her conservatory.”

Isla Traquair then told the court: “It has affected every part of my life. I can’t live in my home, I have had to stay with friends on their couches.”

“There were periods of time I moved away and hoped the police would have another word with him.”

Isla also told the court: “I have had nightmares, it’s affected my relationships. When I was in the house I barely went out at all because I was scared I would see him.”

“I have panic attacks, I would wake in the middle of the night.”

“Even if I saw a white van because that’s what he drives, that would set me off.”

“I was scared of him, I wanted to avoid him at all costs, his behaviour was frightening to me.”

“I left my home and I honestly just tried to bury all this. It breaks my heart that I can’t live in my own home.”

The trial continues.

