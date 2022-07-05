By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 5:28

Image of Rambla de san Indalecio bridge. Credit: Google maps

A lorry driver died in Almeria after his vehicle left the road and dropped about 10 metres from a bridge in the municipality of Pechina.

As reported by Emergencies 112 Andalucia on Monday, July 4, a lorry driver lost his life when his vehicle left the road and fell from a height of around 10 metres. The incident occurred at Kn 388 as the lorry was travelling along the A-92 in the Almeria municipality of Pechina.

Several calls were received by 112 at around 12:10pm, informing the operator about their witnessing a lorry carrying a load of sand leaving the road and falling. It fell from the Rambla de San Indalecio bridge, which has a height of at least 10 metres, and witnesses added that the driver appeared to be trapped inside the cab of his vehicle.

112 immediately mobilised the Almeria Fire Brigade, along with an ambulance from the Andalucian 061 emergency service. Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Local Police were also deployed, as well as a road maintenance team.

On arrival at the location, there was nothing that any of the emergency teams could do, and the driver was confirmed dead at the scene. The identity or age of the lorry driver have not been divulged.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.