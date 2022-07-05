Mijas opens its Water Park for the summer to families in the Malaga municipality

By Chris King • 05 July 2022 • 0:31

Image of the Water Park in Mijas. Credit: [email protected]

The Water Park in the Malaga town of Mijas has opened its doors once again for the summer.

Josele Gonzalez, the Mayor of Mijas, and Laura Moreno, the Councillor for Parks and Gardens, visited the facilities of the Water Park on Monday, July 4. It is in an area located in Las Cañadas that has opened its doors for another summer for the whole family to enjoy in the Malaga municipality.

“We are very happy to be able to restart this park, in which every year we bet on implementing improvements. It is one of the most attractive parks in Mijas, especially now in summer, when temperatures rise, where families can enjoy the water games with their children”, affirmed the mayor.

He highlighted that: “This year, in addition to improving and maintaining the existing games to which maintenance work is done every year, we have implemented new shaded areas at the request of the families”.

“This park is very busy, and is constantly full of children, who can enjoy these refreshing facilities from 10:30am to 10pm” added Mr Moreno. He stressed though: “You have to be very careful, since the use of certain elements such as balloons greatly damage the motors and filters, causing the water circulation to be interrupted on numerous occasions, and at some point, the park has had to be closed”.

Last year, the park’s facilities were improved. In addition to implementing a closed water circuit, replacing the grids, and renewing some motors, it was ensured that the water used in the park was treated and underwent certain hygienic measures in order to ensure the safety of its users.

The Water Park facilities have specialised paving for water, 1,500m² of fenced area, garden areas, pergolas, and children’s games. Laura Moreno, the Councillor for Parks and Gardens, reminded users to make responsible use of these facilities and to use suitable footwear to avoid the possibility of slipping.

