By Guest Writer • 05 July 2022 • 13:07

Official opening of the new La Nogalera station Credit: Torremolinos Council

THE opening of the remodelled La Nogalera station in Torremolinos took place on July 4.

Local Mayor Margarita del Cid who is also head of Costa del Sol Tourism attended alongside delegate of the central Government in Andalucia, Pedro Fernández, the president of Renfe, Isaías Táboas, and the delegate of the Andalucian Government in Malaga, Carmen Casero.

During her speech, she thanked all of the local businesses who had endured the disruption whilst the station was being refurbished and confirmed that Torremolinos Council would arrange for the Plaza to be completely retiled as well as becoming an iconic area for residents to be proud of.

Tellingly she appealed to the central government to give a greater commitment to rail transport on the Costa del Sol not just on this suburban line but also for an increase in frequencies and reduction in fares for high-speed services out of Malaga Capital.

The suburban line only runs from Malaga to Fuengirola and for years the other municipalities to the west have been pleading for the service to be extended at least to Marbella although there is a justification for running it as far as Estepona.

With the huge volume of vehicle traffic that clogs the A7 during the summer and the need to persuade drivers to use their vehicles less, the cost in time and money could well be worth the investment as part of the central government’s green planning using the EU Emergency Fund revenues.

