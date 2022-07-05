Eighteen more Russian APCs destroyed by Ukraine in latest combat losses update

By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 10:17

ON Tuesday, July 5, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war, including the destruction of more Russian APCs.

Another 18 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Monday, July 4, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

This represents the highest APC change since June 27.

According to the latest data, another 150 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 36,350.

Five more Russian tanks were also destroyed as well as one more Russian MLRS.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of two Russian artillery systems which takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 806 and the destruction of two Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) takes the total losses to 660.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Monday, July 4 in the Sloviansk and Donetsk directions.

A detailed breakdown of the 132nd day of the war also shows that the loss of the 18 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) now means Ukraine has destroyed 3772, while the destruction of five more Russian tanks now means that Putin’s army has now lost 1594 in total.

The loss of more Russian tanks comes after videos emerged on Monday, July 4, of two T-80BV tanks being captured by Czech volunteer forces.

