By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 15:08

Spain is amongst the favourites to win the Women's Euro 2022. Image Maxx-Studio/Shutterstock.com

The Women’s Euro 2022 will start in England on Wednesday, July 6, and Spain are amongst the favourites to win.

They are currently ranked seventh in the FIFA world rankings and have recorded an undefeated streak of 23 games, with 19 wins and four ties, according to Marca.

Despite not having won a European Championship or World Cup Spain are the current favourites at 7/2.

They are currently ranked seventh in the FIFA world rankings and are seen as the most likely to lift the trophy at Wembley Stadium on July 31.

Their best finish in this tournament was reaching the semi-finals back in 1997.

Tournament hosts England are next up at 4/1 and are ranked one placed lower by FIFA in eighth place.

Irene Paredes, the Spanish defender, said: “The goal, obviously, is to improve everything that we’ve done so far.”

“We are the first ones who, as a goal, as a dream, set ourselves to win, because otherwise there’s no point in competing.”

“But at the same time, we have our feet on the ground knowing that we have not won anything major so far.”

The 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship will be the 13th edition of the UEFA Women’s Championship.

The final tournament will be hosted by England and was originally scheduled to take place from July 7 to August 1 August 2021.

However, following the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe and subsequent postponements of the 2020 Summer Olympics and UEFA Euro 2020 to summer 2021, the tournament is rescheduled and will take place from July 6 to 31 2022.