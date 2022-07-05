By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 16:50

Spain's Guardia Civil mourns colleague who was killed while on duty. Image Guardia Civil Twitter.

The Guardia Civil confirmed the tragic news of the death of Pedro Alfonso Casado on Tuesday, July 5.

The Guardia announced the news on Twitter in a post that read: “Our deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Pedro, Lieutenant Colonel Chief of the Special Intervention Unit with the Guardia Civil, who has now died after being shot on the 1st of January while on duty.”

“Rest in peace, Brother.”

Nuestro más sentido pésame para la familia, compañeros y amigos de Pedro, teniente coronel Jefe de la Unidad Especial de Intervención de la @guardiacivil, que ha fallecido tras recibir un disparo el pasado día 1 durante el servicio. Descansa en paz, Hermano. pic.twitter.com/GGiXgL7Cah — Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 5, 2022

According to La Razon the family plan to donate the deceased’s organs.

The lieutenant colonel of the Guardia Civil, Pedro Alfonso Casado, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The tragic incident occurred while he was trying to resolve the situation in the town of Santovenia de Pisuerga which is a municipality located in the province of Valladolid, Spain.

Pedro Alfonso Casado died whilst trying to negotiate a situation caused by an individual who had previously murdered another person as a result of a dispute.

The Special Intervention Unit is known precisely for its discretion.

They don’t like to make posts or publicise the actions in which their agents take part which is the best strategy so that criminals don’t know the tactics with which they have to confront the unit’s agents.