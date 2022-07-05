By Anna Ellis • 05 July 2022 • 16:50
Spain's Guardia Civil mourns colleague who was killed while on duty. Image Guardia Civil Twitter.
The Guardia announced the news on Twitter in a post that read: “Our deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of Pedro, Lieutenant Colonel Chief of the Special Intervention Unit with the Guardia Civil, who has now died after being shot on the 1st of January while on duty.”
“Rest in peace, Brother.”
Nuestro más sentido pésame para la familia, compañeros y amigos de Pedro, teniente coronel Jefe de la Unidad Especial de Intervención de la @guardiacivil, que ha fallecido tras recibir un disparo el pasado día 1 durante el servicio.
Descansa en paz, Hermano. pic.twitter.com/GGiXgL7Cah
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 5, 2022
Nuestro más sentido pésame para la familia, compañeros y amigos de Pedro, teniente coronel Jefe de la Unidad Especial de Intervención de la @guardiacivil, que ha fallecido tras recibir un disparo el pasado día 1 durante el servicio.
Descansa en paz, Hermano. pic.twitter.com/GGiXgL7Cah
— Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) July 5, 2022
According to La Razon the family plan to donate the deceased’s organs.
The lieutenant colonel of the Guardia Civil, Pedro Alfonso Casado, died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
The tragic incident occurred while he was trying to resolve the situation in the town of Santovenia de Pisuerga which is a municipality located in the province of Valladolid, Spain.
Pedro Alfonso Casado died whilst trying to negotiate a situation caused by an individual who had previously murdered another person as a result of a dispute.
The Special Intervention Unit is known precisely for its discretion.
They don’t like to make posts or publicise the actions in which their agents take part which is the best strategy so that criminals don’t know the tactics with which they have to confront the unit’s agents.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.