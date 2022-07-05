By Guest Writer • 05 July 2022 • 11:45

Announcing the ‘baby cheque’ programme Credit: Malaga Provincial Council

THE Malaga Provincial Council has allocated €450000 for new parents but with quite a few ‘strings attached’.

On the face of it, this seems a very generous decision meaning that parents can apply for what is referred to as a ‘baby cheque’ worth up to €1,200 per child born or adopted between September 1, 2019 and December 31, 2021.

This money will be available to cover part of the costs related to transport and movement of children (such as car seats), decorative elements and furniture (high chair, cot, mattress etc) up to a maximum limit of €300 per product.

It all sounds too good to be true and this is where the catch comes in as in order to qualify you have to have lived in a municipality which has a population of less than 5,000 for more than two years and the parents combined income must be less than €15,000 per annum.

Hopefully there will be 375 couples in Malaga Province who are able to qualify for this aid.

Thank you for reading' The Malaga Provincial Council has allocated €450000 for new parents'