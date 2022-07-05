Tributes pour in following the death of EastEnders star

BBC Eastenders were quick to pay tribute with a post on Twitter that read: “We are deeply saddened to hear that Mona Hammond has passed away.”

“Mona created a no-nonsense grandmother in Blossom Jackson who was adored by the audience and everyone who worked with her.”

“Our love and thoughts are with Mona’s family and friends.”

Journalist, Marcus Ryder, also paid tribute, tweeting: It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died.”

“Among her numerous achievements, she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985. She was also a RADA graduate and received an honorary RADA Fellowship in 2019.”

It is with sadness that I wake up to the news Mona Hammond has died. Among her numerous achievements she co-founded Talawa Theatre Company in 1985.

Talawa Theatre Co said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Mona Hammond OBE.”

“As one of the founders of Talawa, a trailblazer and champion of Black British theatre, Mona’s passion and vision will remain fundamental to all we do, and her legacy will forever burn bright.”

Mona was best known for her work on British television and played Blossom Jackson in the BBC soap opera EastEnders in 1994 and remained in the role until 1997.

This was Mona’s second character in the soap, having previously played the minor part of Michelle Fowler’s midwife in 1986.

She was made an OBE in the 2005 Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to drama.

