By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 13:07
UK hospital returns to Covid measures following "formal review of Covid-19 activity". Image: Google Streetview
The Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Wales, will now stop visits to the wards as part of returning Covid measures.
Staff at the hospital, which is run by Hywel Dda University Health Board, and visitors to end-of-life patients or those deemed necessary to be granted a visit will now have to wear masks again. While all Withybush Hospital inpatients will be subjected to a Covid test on admission.
“We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time,” said Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board.
“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.
“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have Covid-19 to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from risk of transmission.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.