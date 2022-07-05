By Matthew Roscoe • 05 July 2022 • 13:07

UK hospital returns to Covid measures following "formal review of Covid-19 activity". Image: Google Streetview

ON Tuesday, July 5, a hospital in the UK returned to Covid measures after a formal review found an “increasing prevalence of Covid-19” at the site.

The Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Wales, will now stop visits to the wards as part of returning Covid measures.

Staff at the hospital, which is run by Hywel Dda University Health Board, and visitors to end-of-life patients or those deemed necessary to be granted a visit will now have to wear masks again. While all Withybush Hospital inpatients will be subjected to a Covid test on admission.

“We have made the decision to reinforce these measures at Withybush Hospital to reduce the risk to our patients and staff and thank people for their support and co-operation at this time,” said Mandy Rayani, director of nursing, quality and patient experience at Hywel Dda University Health Board.

“While the situation at Withybush Hospital and across our other hospital sites will be reviewed and updated frequently, we can all continue to take protective measures to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19 to protect vulnerable people and the NHS.

“We strongly advise anyone in our locality who has the classic symptoms, or who suspects they may have Covid-19 to isolate and take an LFD test. If positive, we urge people to isolate – this will help you to rest and recover while protecting others from risk of transmission.”

Full list of measures

All staff and visitors to Withybush Hospital to wear masks (unless exempt) on the hospital site

Visiting to inpatients/wards to be paused from Tuesday 5 July, except for end-of-life visits and any visits considered necessary through agreement with the ward sister/charge nurse. Visits planned for Monday 4 July will proceed as planned.

People attending an outpatient appointment to attend alone unless they require the support of a carer/relative. A designated partner can attend antenatal appointments or scans and when a mother or birthing person is admitted in labour to the Midwifery-led Unit

Testing of all inpatients on admission

