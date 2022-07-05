Ukraine calls for Russia to be barred from international space programs

By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 14:32

Ukraine official Oleg Nikolenko, has called for Russia to be barred from international space programs, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

“Russian cosmonauts display on @Space_Stationa flag under which Russian troops kill women and children in Donbas and turn entire Ukrainian cities to ashes.”

“Russia is exporting its barbarism even to space – a zone of peace. It must be barred from all international space programs.”

One user posed a question in regards to the flag’s colours, stating:

“Why did the replace the white stripe in the flag with light blue?”

The flag held by the astronauts in the picture is actually a flag of one of Ukraine’s breakaway states, known as the “Luhansk People’s Republic”.

The news of Ukraine calling for Russia to be barred from international space programs, follows reports of continued escalating tension in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, with Russia forming a new government in Ukraine’s Kherson region, as reported on Monday, July 4.

Russia’s new government in Ukraine’s Kherson was announced by Kherson’s regional military-civilian administration in an official Telegram statement that read:

“Today the Kherson region and Russia look in the same direction and make decisions on their common development together.”

