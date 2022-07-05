By Tom Hurley • 05 July 2022 • 17:53

Ukraine president warns Putin, Russia could attack 'many countries' in coming years. Image: Dmytro Larin/Shutterstock.com

“No one can rule out” Vladimir Putin and Russia attacking “many countries” in the years ahead, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said today, Tuesday, July 5.

Zelensky has led his countrymen from the frontlines as Ukraine battles against the invasion of Russia’s troops ordered by Putin on February 24.

Now the Ukraine president has sent a warning to the world that Putin and Russia may be preparing for attacking other nations.

Speaking to the 26th 26th Annual Economist Government Roundtable via videoconference the Ukraine leader called for “greater unity in Europe and effective security guarantees” to thwart Putin and Russia.

“Is it likely that the leadership of Russia is planning a new invasion of the territory of another neighbour? No one can rule it out,” Zelensky said.

“We have not yet seen the possible wars or crises that Russia is able to prepare for many countries in the coming years.

“Can Russia create another crisis for all of us in Europe? It can,” he remarked.”

The warnings come as Ukrainian soldiers protecting their homeland swear they will “fight to the end” to save their country.

“It is enough to look at the Russian missiles that fly over the power units of nuclear plants in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “We don’t even have guaranteed radiation safety now.”

Zelensky said that nations needed to come together through “unity and security guarantees” as the future of peace around Europe is a stake.

“It is [possible] only through greater unity in Europe and effective security guarantees that we can respond to those threats that are currently destabilising the continent,” he said.

“The future of Europe – calm and peaceful – is simply impossible without it,” he stressed, suggesting that they need a European unity that will become the largest in history.

“Of course, a lot has already been done for this. But not everything yet.”

Earlier on Tuesday, July 5, Ukraine official Oleg Nikolenko called for Russia to be barred from international space programs.

