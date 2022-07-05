By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 14:06

Vice-Rector of Russia's Customs Academy detained for drug trafficking in Moscow Credit: 112/Telegram

The Vice-Rector of Russia’s Customs Academy was detained for drug trafficking in the Moscow Region, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Zalim Kerefov, Vice-Rector of Russia’s Customs Academy has been arrested for drug trafficking in the Moscow Region as reported by 112 Telegram Channel.

Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) allegedly detained Zalim Kerefov at his workplace.

He has been accused of trafficking drugs “on a particularly large scale.”

An investigation has been launched and searches are now being carried out in the school.

The arrest comes a week after Russia’s Federal Customs Service held a board meeting in Moscow, where customs officials reportedly praised themselves for the effective fight against illicit drug trafficking.

According to their official website, the Russian Customs Academy is “the head training, methodological, research, information and analysis centre of the Federal Customs Service Russia.”

The Academy consists of three branches (St. Petersburg branch, Rostov branch, Vladivostok branch), two institutions (the Institute of E-learning, retraining and qualification improvement, and the Institute of law enforcement), three faculties (the Faculty of Customs, the Faculty of Economics, the Faculty of Law), 25 sub-departments, departments for scientific researches, educational and academic affairs, social work.

