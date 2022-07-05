WATCH: Footage of Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade destroying Russian tanks in Kharkiv Oblast

By Joshua Manning • 05 July 2022 • 11:53

WATCH: Ukraine forces share footage of 93rd Mechanised Brigade destroying Russian tanks Credit: Evgeniyqw/Shutterstock.com

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has shared footage of Russian tanks being destroyed by Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade, as reported on Tuesday, July 5.

Footage of Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade destroying Russian tanks, was shared on Twitter by the Defence of Ukraine, in a tweet that read:

“russian tank hunters from the #UAarmy. No place for occupiers on our land!Footage by 93 Mechanized Brigade.”

Further footage of the Ukraine’s 93rd Mechanised Brigade war efforts in the Kharkiv Oblast region was shared by other Twitter users, with one user posting:

“Another Russian main battle tank demolished by the Ukrainian 93rd Mechanized Brigade in Kharkiv Oblast.#Russia #Ukraine”

The video footage follows further footage released by Ukraine’s National Guard of its artillerymen’s ongoing war efforts destroying Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and more, as reported on Monday, July 4.

Video footage of the National Guard of Ukraine’s artillerymen destroying Russian tanks, and other combat vehicles was shared on Twitter, with one user posting:

“⚡️The National Guard of Ukraine shows how artillerymen destroy Russian tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, a command vehicle and positions of the Russian troops in the southern direction.”

Further videos that circulated online on Monday, July 4 show two Russian T-80BV tanks being towed after Czech volunteer forces captured them from the frontline in Izium, Ukraine.

According to reports, the Czech volunteers of the Ukrainian International Legion have been on a roll in Ukraine, with their latest victory scored over Russia with the capture of two Russian T-80BV tanks.

